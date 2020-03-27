M4 between Chieveley and Hungerford set to be closed this weekend

THE M4 westbound carriageway between junction 13 for Chieveley and 14 for Hungerford will be closed this weekend for emergency repairs.

This is due to the rapid deterioration of the surface of the bridge which carries the M4 over the River Lambourn.

The carriageway will be shut from 10pm today (Friday) through to 6am on Monday.

During the closure a signed diversion route will be in place from junction 13.

It will take drivers south on the A34 to the A4 Speen junction, then west along the A4 to Hungerford and finally north on the A338 to join the M4 at junction 14.

A Highways England statement said: “A full weekend period is required to allow the materials sufficient time to set.

“Repairs undertaken in the past using overnight lane closures only have proven unsuccessful as curing time has been too short.

“Please be aware that this closure is subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

“If you have any questions, please email us at info@highwaysengland.co.uk or call 0300 123 5000.”