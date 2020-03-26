Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Burghfield drug driver sentenced following police pursuit

'Thames Valley Police will never tolerate such reckless behaviour on our roads'

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Man sentenced for Burghfield car chase

A Burghfield man has been jailed after pleading guilty to multiple offences following a police chase last August.

Charlie Hawkins, 26, of Bannister Road, was seen driving dangerously in Goodboys Lane, Burghfield, and was arrested after crashing his Mini Cooper while trying to evade police officers.

Officers in a marked response car spotted Hawkins driving dangerously and tried to get him to pull over. But he failed to stop and sped off, crashing his car into other vehicles.

One of the vehicles was impaled by fence panels after it was forced off the road.

Hawkins, who was drug driving, also endangered other drivers by making them take evasive action.

No one was seriously injured in the crash, which occurred at around 9.15am on August 6, 2019.

Hawkins pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving, driving while over the specified drug limit (cocaine and Benzoylecgonine), possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and driving without insurance.

He was jailed at Reading Crown Court on March 17 for 16 months and disqualified from driving for three years and eight months.

Investigating officer Pc Jamie Payne – of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing said: "The manner of Hawkins’ driving was very dangerous, putting a number of other road users at great risk.

"As you can see from the photographs we are releasing, it was just pure luck that nobody was seriously hurt, or even killed.

"Thames Valley Police will never tolerate such reckless behaviour on our roads, and we will always look to bring offenders to justice.

"I am pleased that Hawkins has been sentenced to prison where he can reflect on his dangerous actions."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Wave of policy changes at district shops

Wave of policy changes at district shops

McDonald's closures: Huge queues for Big Macs in Newbury

McDonald's closures: Huge queues for big macs in Newbury

Man dies in motorcycle crash near Newbury

Man dies in motorcycle crash near Newbury

West Berkshire in lockdown in pictures

Gallery: West Berkshire in Lockdown

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33