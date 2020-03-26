Burghfield drug driver sentenced following police pursuit

A Burghfield man has been jailed after pleading guilty to multiple offences following a police chase last August.

Charlie Hawkins, 26, of Bannister Road, was seen driving dangerously in Goodboys Lane, Burghfield, and was arrested after crashing his Mini Cooper while trying to evade police officers.

Officers in a marked response car spotted Hawkins driving dangerously and tried to get him to pull over. But he failed to stop and sped off, crashing his car into other vehicles.

One of the vehicles was impaled by fence panels after it was forced off the road.

Hawkins, who was drug driving, also endangered other drivers by making them take evasive action.

No one was seriously injured in the crash, which occurred at around 9.15am on August 6, 2019.

Hawkins pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving, driving while over the specified drug limit (cocaine and Benzoylecgonine), possession of a knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place and driving without insurance.

He was jailed at Reading Crown Court on March 17 for 16 months and disqualified from driving for three years and eight months.

Investigating officer Pc Jamie Payne – of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing said: "The manner of Hawkins’ driving was very dangerous, putting a number of other road users at great risk.

"As you can see from the photographs we are releasing, it was just pure luck that nobody was seriously hurt, or even killed.

"Thames Valley Police will never tolerate such reckless behaviour on our roads, and we will always look to bring offenders to justice.

"I am pleased that Hawkins has been sentenced to prison where he can reflect on his dangerous actions."