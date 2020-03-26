Charlie Hawkins sentenced for Burghfield car chase

A Burghfield man has been jailed for 16 months after pleading guilty to multiple offences related to a police chase last August.

On August 6, 2019, at around 9.15am, Charlie Hawkins was reportedly seen driving dangerously in Goodboys Lane, Burghfield.

He was arrested after crashing his Mini Cooper while trying to evade police officers.

Mr Hawkins' actions endangered other drivers, resulting in collisions with several vehicles.

However, no injuries resulted from the pursuit.

Mr Hawkins pleaded guilty to numerous charges, including dangerous driving, driving while over the specified drug limit, possession of a bladed object in a public place and driving without insurance.

Investigating officer Pc Jamie Payne – of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing – states: "The manner of Hawkins’ driving was very dangerous, putting a number of other road users at great risk.

"As you can see from the photographs we are releasing, it was just pure luck that nobody was seriously hurt, or even killed.

"Thames Valley Police will never tolerate such reckless behaviour on our roads, and we will always look to bring offenders to justice.

"I am pleased that Hawkins has been sentenced to prison where he can reflect on his dangerous actions."