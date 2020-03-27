Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: More confirmed cases of the virus in the district

Latest figures from Public Health England show a slow increase

Cases of Coronavirus continue to rise slowly across the district, with a further two confirmed in the past 24 hours.

West Berkshire’s number now stands at 18, as of Thursday morning.

The official figures were released by Public Health England last night.

The first case in the district was reported on March 13. 

Last night people up and down the area stood at their windows, doors and balconies at 8pm to applaud the amazing work our NHS staff are doing.

Following an announcement by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the country is now in strict lockdown in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. 

There are now only four reasons you are able to leave your homes:

  • To shop for essential items - as infrequently as possible.
    Daily exercise, once a day, alone or with members of your household.
    A medical need or to care for a vulnerable person.
    Travel to and from essential work.

A total of 578 people have now died from the virus across the UK.

