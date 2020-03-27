Free digital edition of Newbury & Thatcham Advertiser available now!

THE Newbury & Thatcham Advertiser is now available to read every Friday as a digital edition.

The majority of outlets that the popular free newspaper was previously available from are now closed due to the coronavirus but the Advertiser will still be published digitally throughout the crisis.

We recognise that in these worrying times, the need for accurate, honest reporting is greater than ever – and the Advertiser is dedicated to providing that trusted news.

We published the first free, up-to-date digital edition of all the Advertiser last Friday and it was very well read.

Just go to newburytoday.co.uk and click on ‘digital editions’.

This free service uses the latest technology to enable you to read all our publications wherever you may be.

These digital editions will display on your desktop PC or Mac and mobile devices.

There is no charge as we want to provide as many members of the public as possible with reliable, up-to-date local information throughout the coronavirus situation.

Our social media platforms are also free to use – find us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, WhatsApp and Apple News.