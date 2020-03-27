West Berkshire waste collection schedules under review

West Berkshire Council is currently reviewing its arrangements with waste collection contractor Veolia to ensure that an efficient service is maintained throughout the coronavirus crisis.

This comes in the face of significant reductions in bin staff numbers as a consequence of the outbreak.

Currently, Veolia has suspended Household Waste Recycling Centres nationwide, in line with Government advice on social distancing.

It has also instructed staff to stop collecting bulky waste.

To ease the situation, West Berkshire residents are encouraged to limit household consumption.

They are advised to store waste in their sheds or garages where possible.

It is possible that collection may soon take place earlier in the morning than usual.

To preempt this, householders should leave their bins out the night before collection – or, at the very latest, before 6am on the day itself.

The council’s executive member for the environment, Steve Ardagh-Walter, said: “I appreciate that waste collections are a much valued service so please be assured that we are engaging regularly with our contractor to keep collections going as best we can.

“I ask that residents continue to bear with us and, wherever they can, to adopt good waste reduction measures such as home composting or reusing items for example, leftover food and packaging.

“Our website offers a number of ideas on reducing food waste, recipes and recycling.

“I would encourage residents to use this valuable resource while the council continues to do what we need to do to support residents.”