Greenham Trust's Coronavirus Emergency Appeal raises whopping £86,000

The Greenham Trust’s Coronavirus Emergency Appeal has now raised almost £87,000 after just a week of fundraising.

The appeal was launched last Friday afternoon on the trust’s charity funding platform, The Good Exchange.

The organisation has promised to match donations and grants up to £100,000.

All the money raised will go towards voluntary initiatives aiding local elderly and vulnerable people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the face of the outbreak, these groups have various tasks at hand.

This includes:

Helping elderly or vulnerable people or people with chronic underlying health conditions or diseases in self-isolation or quarantine who need access to food, medicines or social care;

Providing more support for Foodbanks;

Increasing the number of meals on wheels deliveries to support the elderly;

Providing financial, employment and debt advice;

Giving counselling, suicide prevention and mental health support to those who have for example, lost their jobs, are grieving or are in crisis; and

Supporting the homeless and rough sleepers.

Sovereign Housing has contributed £50,000 towards the total raised so far.

Donations can be made towards the appeal on the Good Exchange's website.

Contact and volunteering:

As well as funding, the Community Support Hub is also looking for volunteers in West Berkshire. Please call the dedicated support line if you need urgent help and advice or to volunteer.

The number is: (01635) 503579