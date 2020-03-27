Coronavirus West Berkshire: Changes to concessionary bus passes

Concessionary bus pass holders in West Berkshire can use their pass before 9.30am on all bus services in the area.

The change is to allow vulnerable people not needing to self-isolate to carry out essential food shopping.

However, West Berkshire Council has warned that a number of changes to the network have been implemented because of Covid-19.

It added that changes may happen at short notice and advised people to check with bus operators before they travelled.

The council said: "If you are a key worker and a West Berkshire Council-run bus service that you normally use is not running due to suspended services or timetable reductions, please in the first instance try to arrange alternative transport such as a household member giving you a lift or calling a taxi.

"If you are still finding it difficult to travel to or from your workplace then contact West Berkshire Council’s Community Support Hub on: westberksbct@westberks.gov.uk or call: 01635 503579 to ask for assistance/advice. We may be able to help".

As NewburyToday reported on Wednesday the council has suspended the following services until further notice:

5, 5a and 5c from Newbury to downlands villages.

41 serving Newbury, Thatcham, Chapel Row and Theale.

44 serving Thatcham, Brimpton, Tadley, Aldermaston and Beenham.

47 between Lambourn and Swindon.

75 serving Theale, Beenham and Newbury.

154 from Beech Hill to Reading.

H1 Hungerford Town Service.

In addition, Going Forward Buses services M1, 133 and 142 operating in Pangbourne and Streatley will not be running from tomorrow (Saturday, March 28).

Reading Buses are operating on a Saturday timetable on Jet Black 1, Lime 2/a and Reading local services. The Jet Black continues to serve Arlington Business Park.

All other routes are still operating normal school holiday services, including Kennections, Newbury & District, run by Reading Buses, Stagecoach and Swindon Bus

Thames Travel are currently operating normal services, but this may change from March 30.