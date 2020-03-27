Coronavirus West Berkshire: Greenham Common car park closed off by police

THE main car park at Greenham Common has been closed off by police in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

At around 2.30pm this afternoon (Friday), the police were seen at the Burys Bank Road car park telling walkers not to drive their cars up to the common.

Instead, they must walk from their homes.

The police then closed the gate, before heading to the smaller Pyle Hill car park for Greenham Common.

Although the Government's instructions allow for outdoor exercise once per day, driving somewhere to exercise is deemed non-essential.

The other reasons people are allowed to leave their homes are to shop for essential items, a medical need or to travel to and from essential work.