Coronavirus West Berkshire: Latest figures show sharp spike

OFFICIAL figures show the number of cases recorded in West Berkshire has spiked.

The district's total now stands at 32 – almost double the 18 cases reported yesterday (Thursday).

This brings the cumulative UK total of cases to 14,543, of whom 759 have died.

There were 1,885 new cases across the UK since yesterday and 181 deaths.

Meanwhile Government advice states there are now only four reasons you are able to leave your homes: