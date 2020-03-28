Coronavirus: Headley community mobilises

A NEW delivery service has been introduced by the Headley Village Community Shop to help elderly and vulnerable people access groceries during the coronavirus crisis, as they are forced to self-isolate.

More than 15 volunteers have put themselves forward as delivery drivers.

Shop treasurer Caroline Hellings said it was vital to support the community as much as possible in this time of uncertainty.

She said: “A lot of the residents in the parish are elderly and now with the guidance for people over 70 not to mix too much, we’re worried some of them will be short on supplies.

“We’ve starting doing a home delivery service, run by our volunteers.

“People are invited to call or email the shop and place an order and then it will be delivered the following day – unless it’s an emergency and we’ll try to do it that day.

“We know the area very well and a lot of the people are used to seeing us delivering, so hopefully it will help a lot of our residents.”

It is hoped to provide the service free of charge.

However, Mrs Hellings said there could be an issue with stock as the shop’s wholesalers struggle for supply.

She continued: “Over the last couple of weeks we’ve had to limit the amount of stuff people can buy, but we’re hoping to keep stocked with the essentials.

“We’re doing our best with volunteers going around the country trying to get the goods that we can’t get from our normal ones [suppliers].

“We’re really grateful for the volunteers who’ve signed up, it’s all part of helping the community get through this.”

The store can be contacted on (01635) 268849.