Coronavirus 'Don't drive to exercise spots' warn police

THAMES Valley Police have issued a warning to residents not to drive to exercise spots.

The force issued the following alert this morning (Saturday): "The Government restrictions currently in place DO NOT permit you to use your vehicle to travel to locations for exercise.

"Hungerford Neighbourhood Team are as of today placing posters in local natural beauty spots, to educate people what each and everyone of us had already been told. Avoid all unnecessary travel."

The announcement followed news yesterday that the main car park at Greenham Common had been closed off by police in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

At around 2.30pm yesterday afternoon (Friday), the police were seen at the Burys Bank Road car park telling walkers not to drive their cars up to the common.

Instead, they must walk from their homes.

The police then closed the gate, before heading to the smaller Pyle Hill car park for Greenham Common.

Although the Government's instructions allow for outdoor exercise once per day, police said driving somewhere to exercise is deemed non-essential.

The other reasons people are allowed to leave their homes are to shop for essential items, a medical need or to travel to and from essential work.