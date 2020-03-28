West Berkshire Council coronavirus leaflet for every household

HOUSEHOLDS in West Berkshire Council will receive a leaflet containing advice and guidance about support available to them in the current coronavirus crisis.

The leaflet, which will be sent out to every household this weekend, gives details of support being offered by the district council, guidance on staying safe and useful links to vital services. It also provides details of the Community Support Hub, which has been established in recent days.

The Community Support Hub, which the Council has set up in partnership with Greenham Trust and Volunteer Centre West Berkshire and the Newbury Weekly News, will support the most vulnerable members of society as outlined by central Government earlier this week. It will also serve as a point of contact for all requests for support and offers from volunteers.

The Community Support Hub can be contacted on: 01635 503579 or via email on: westberksbct@westberks.gov.uk.

Leader of West Berkshire Council, Lynne Doherty (Con, Newbury Speen), said: “We want residents in West Berkshire to know where to go if they need help through this difficult time.

“The Community Support Hub, which was launched just last week, will support our residents, particularly those who are in vulnerable groups.

“We’ve already been overwhelmed with offers of help and we are so proud to see the whole community pulling together. There is always room for more, though, so get in touch if you feel you can help; while adhering to national guidance on staying safe.

“As well as providing details of the Hub, this leaflet offers tips for those struggling with the effects of isolation, gives details of financial support available and lets people know how to stay safe. Ensuring it is delivered to all households is a key priority for us so that no one misses out on help they need.

“As always, we would urge anyone in need to contact the Hub and we will help wherever we can.”