Reading Magistrates' Court: Man charged with Thatcham rape and Mortimer sex assault

A MAN has been accused of raping a woman in Thatcham.

The 33-year-old is also charged with a separate sexual assault.

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, March 18, was 33-year-old Jason Paul Lambourn, who lives at Cromwell Road, Caversham, Reading.

Specifically, Mr Lambourn is accused of raping a woman in Thatcham on a specified date earlier this year.

He is further accused of indecently assaulting a woman in Mortimer between two specified dates in 2018.

Mr Lambourn, who was legally represented at the hearing, spoke only to confirm his details.

He was told that the rape charge was one that could only be tried by a judge and jury sitting at a crown court.

Magistrates therefore declined further jurisdiction over either matter.

Mr Lambourn was meanwhile released on conditional bail until a preliminary hearing can be arranged at Reading Crown Court.