Thames Valley Police warn: 'Stay home – or risk a fine'

POLICE are today (Saturday) exercising new powers they say "help enforce the Government directive for people to stay indoors to halt the spread of Coronavirus".

Thames Valley Police (TVP)'s West Berkshire Local Police Area said in a statement: "This means that where an individual is outside without reasonable excuse, the police can use new legislation to safeguard the public and reduce transmission of the virus and enforce fixed penalty notices.

"We were joined by our chief constable on patrol in Newbury today to help enforce the social restrictions that have been put in place to help combat coronavirus. We all have a role to play and TVP officers will be using the new legislation to ensure compliance.

"We will be stopping persons and vehicles to ensure only essentials journeys are being made."