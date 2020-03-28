Coronavirus: Latest figures for West Berkshire

OFFICIAL figures have shown the number of new cases recorded in West Berkshire

The district's total now stands at 36.

This brings the cumulative UK total of cases to 17,089, of whom 1,019 have died.

Meanwhile Government advice states there are now only four reasons you are able to leave your homes:

To shop for essential items - as infrequently as possible

Daily exercise, once a day, alone or with members of your household

A medical need or to care for a vulnerable person

Travel to and from essential work.