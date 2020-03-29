Reading magistrates impose suspended sentence on Thatcham knife girl

A TEENAGE girl has been given a suspended prison sentence for carrying out a string of serious assaults and carrying a knife.

The 18-year-old appeared for sentencing at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, March 17.

At a previous hearing, Leah Foster, of Crowfield Drive, Thatcham, had admitted illegally possessing a knife in public.

Ms Foster also admitted assaulting Georgia Knight, Daniela Benova and Karol Kobetic, thereby causing each of them actual bodily harm.

All the above offences were committed in Andover Road, Newbury, on Monday, January 20.

Magistrates ordered pre-sentence reports to be prepared and Ms Foster, who was legally represented at the hearing, was warned these would be done on an ‘all options’ basis, including the possibility that the matter would be deemed so serious that only a judge sitting at Reading Crown Court would be able to deal with it.

However, at the sentencing hearing the court imposed a year-long prison sentence – but suspended it for 18 months.

Magistrates said a custodial sentence, albeit suspended, was necessary because the charges were so serious, involving a bladed article and three counts of assault causing actual bodily harm.

In addition to the suspended sentence, Ms Foster was required to comply with a rehabilitation activity requirement of up to 50 days.

Finally, she was ordered to pay compensation £150 in compensation to each of her three victims.