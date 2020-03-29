Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus: latest total for West Berkshire

Official figures for district and UK

John Garvey

John Garvey

john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886628

Coronavirus: What we know

OFFICIAL figures have shown the number of new cases recorded in West Berkshire today (Sunday) is now 40.

The district's total yesterday was 36.

This brings the cumulative UK total of cases to 19,522 of whom 1,228 have died.

The daily UK tally stands at 2,433, with 209 deaths.

Meanwhile Government advice states there are now only four reasons you are able to leave your homes:

To shop for essential items - as infrequently as possible
Daily exercise, once a day, alone or with members of your household
A medical need or to care for a vulnerable person
Travel to and from essential work.

