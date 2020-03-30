Coronavirus: Greenham Trust's £250,000 for elderly and vulnerable

GREENHAM Trust has put in place £250,000 of emergency coronavirus funding to help the elderly and vulnerable during the coronavirus crisis.

The cash will be made available to local charitable and voluntary organisations in West Berkshire and North Hampshire.

The trust has also launched a public appeal on its charitable funding platform The Good Exchange and pledged to match up to £100,000 of this funding for donations received via the platform.

Since the Greenham Trust funding was put in place, Sovereign Housing Association has pledged £50,000 locally and £50,000 for the organisation’s wider area, Peter Baker Foundation has committed £25,000, Colefax Charitable Trust £20,000 and Englefield Charitable Trust £10,000.

The fund will go to help those including:

• Helping elderly or vulnerable people or people with chronic underlying health conditions or diseases in self-isolation.

• Charities and volunteer organisations supporting those most urgently in need.

• Those in self-isolation or quarantine who need access to food, medicines or social care

• Providing more support for Foodbanks

• Increasing the number of meals on wheels deliveries to support the elderly

• Providing financial, employment and debt advice

• Giving counselling, suicide prevention and mental health support for those who have for example lost their jobs, are grieving or are in crisis

• Supporting those who are homeless or in temporary accommodation

For details on how to apply go to https://greenhamtrust.com/our-funding/how-to-apply/