Coronavirus Newbury: Drink-driver charged for breaking restriction of movement laws

A DRINK-driver has been charged for flouting new restriction of movement rules.

Officers from Newbury arrested the woman, aged in her 20s, on suspicion of drink-driving on Saturday, March 28.

Tests showed that the woman was five times over the legal limit.

Posting on social media, Thames Valley Police said that the woman told officers that she was driving to visit a friend who lived 50 miles away.

The UK was placed into lockdown last week in an effort to stem the spread of Covid-19, restricting movement except for essential journeys.

The police have been granted powers to arrest people, or fine them £60, for not abiding by the new Covid-19 legislation.

The woman was charged and remanded in custody for drink driving and flouting the restriction of movement legislation.

"Thames Valley Police wants to reassure the public that we fully support the Government's recommendations and will do everything we can to keep members of the public safe. Please adhere to the restrictions and keep the vulnerable people amongst us safe," the force said in its post.

