Call for West Berkshire to raise their voices and Teach the World to Sing

MUSIC-making can create a strong sense of wellbeing and never has that been needed more than now, which is why Greenham Trust has joined with the Corn Exchange, Berkshire Maestros and Kennet Radio to launch a virtual 'community choir' this week, much like Gareth Malone's home chorus.

The aim is to bring the community together, to foster a sense of unity and increase wellbeing by teaching and performing a version of I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing in a virtual format.

The plan is to launch the project this week with a call for people to take part, teach the material with a series of on-line workshops and then ask all participants to record and send their own performance to MWS, who will produce a high quality video for release.

Greenham Trust CEO Chris Boulton, who is also a presenter on Kennet Radio, said: "The song was chosen by Sarah Franklin, a nurse who lives in Newbury and works at Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital, last week when she asked for a dedication on my Kennet Radio breakfast show to the members of the public who had kindly supported her and the nursing team with food etc.

"Therefore it has specific significance in recognising the amazing contribution of our NHS at this time."

Funded by Greenham Trust, the Corn Exchange will partner Berkshire Maestros to deliver the creative elements of the project and local film company MWS, which is based on Greenham Business Park, will deliver the technical elements of the project. It will be promoted by Kennet Radio on their live shows.

"We want to include everyone and the digital format and available audience should provide a real opportunity to have a broad reach," said Mr Boulton.

"The Corn Exchange will use their vast experience in delivering creative community engagement projects and experience of reaching hard to reach groups – specifically older isolated people.

"They will also get a BSL interpreter to sign the song and a member of Corn Exchange team to sign the song too. Not only will it help with wellbeing, but also provide some work and revenue for freelancers in the Arts and MWS during this challenging time."