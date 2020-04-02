West Berkshire young photographers invited to enter Newbury Weekly News competition

Newbury Weekly News Young photographer of the Year competition is still going ahead and you could win a £75 Amazon voucher.

The theme for this year is Our Planet, let your imagination run wild and be creative indoors or out.

Current Government guidelines allow you to leave the home for exercise once a day, so why don’t you take your phone/camera on your walk or take a photograph in your garden?

You may not be able to venture far, but there are still many wonders to be seen on our planet or maybe you've spotted something in the home that defines 'our planet'.

The junior category is open to anyone in Years 5 & 6 and the senior competition is open to anyone in Year 7 to Year 13. Under-16s must include a name and contact number for a parent or guardian. You can read the full terms and conditions on the poster below.

If you would like to enter, please email your name, year group and school to picturedesk@newburynews.co.uk

The deadline for entries is Thursday, June 4.

Good luck.