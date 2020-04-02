Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

West Berkshire young photographers invited to enter Newbury Weekly News competition

We search for the district's best young photographers

Phil Cannings

phil.cannings@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Newbury Weekly News Young photographer

Newbury Weekly News Young photographer of the Year competition is still going ahead and you could win a £75 Amazon voucher.

The theme for this year is Our Planet, let your imagination run wild and be creative indoors or out.

Current Government guidelines allow you to leave the home for exercise once a day, so why don’t you take your phone/camera on your walk or take a photograph in your garden? 

You may not be able to venture far, but there are still many wonders to be seen on our planet or maybe you've spotted something in the home that defines 'our planet'.

The junior category is open to anyone in Years 5 & 6 and the senior competition is open to anyone in Year 7 to Year 13. Under-16s must include a name and contact number for a parent or guardian. You can read the full terms and conditions on the poster below.

If you would like to enter, please email your name, year group and school to picturedesk@newburynews.co.uk

The deadline for entries is Thursday, June 4.

Good luck.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Perfect opportunity to spot International Space Station

Perfect opportunity to spot International Space Station

Are police 'wrong in law' over 'don't drive to exercise' warnings?

Police 'wrong in law' over 'don't drive to exercise' warnings

'We've gone from celebrating to surviving'

'We've gone from celebrating to surving' 

A very quiet rush hour

A very quiet rush hour in Newbury

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33