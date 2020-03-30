Newbury Spring Festival hopes for autumn mini season after cancellation of May's music event

Following Newbury Spring Festival's decision to cancel this year's two-week music festival in May, due to the Covid-19 crisis, their chairman Julian Chadwick has said they hope it might be possible to stage a 'mini season' in the autumn, once restrictions are lifted.

He said that the decision to cancel the 2020 festival was regretful, but the organisers had to ensure the safety of audiences, artists and members of staff. The inability of the international artists to travel and venues being closed on Government advice was also a major factor.

Mr Chadwick said: "Please keep an eye on our website for updates on our future plans," including the delivery of the popular outreach programme.

"As a festival we have always been committed to music for the young and we very much hope to re-open our schools education programme when we can.

"During this challenging time, we’ll be considering how we might be able to help our community."

If you have bought tickets, the Corn Exchange – which administers the festival box office – will be contacting you soon to arrange a refund.

The NSF organisers have suggested that when ticketholders receive their refunds, they might consider donating them or part of them, towards maintaining the Newbury Spring Festival infrastructure and to meet the expenses linked with cancellation. There is a link to enable this on the Newbury Spring Festival homepage.

"Our artists and contractors have been incredibly supportive but inevitably there have been irrecoverable expenses," said Mr Chadwick. "In addition, we need to look forward and plan 2021. Please be generous if you can."

