Children send a little rainbow cheer

SCHOOLS have been posting rainbows as a symbol of hope in troubled times.

And we'd like children everywhere to join.

In Thursday's Newbury Weekly News we'll be publishing this cut out and colour poster to put in your window or gate to spread a little cheer.

Meanwhile, at St Nicolas School in Newbury acting deputy headteacher Nicola Bailey said: "At St Nicolas school today the children and teachers that were in changed our window to be a rainbow. The children wanted to do this so anyone walking by would be happy! We thought you might like to see."

And at Springburn Childcare in Shefford Woodlands, nursery manager Manda Fisher said: "We'd like to share with you Springburn Childcare's rainbow poster that the children have been busy making today. We have been talking about all of the help the doctors and nurses give us."

Send pictures of your rainbows to john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk