Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of cases, March 30

There are now 41 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in West Berkshire, official figures show.

Public Health England revealed the number of confirmed cases had increased by one since yesterday's total of 40.

The first case was reported in West Berkshire on Friday, March 13.

Government advice states there are now only four reasons you are able to leave your homes:

To shop for essential items – as infrequently as possible

Daily exercise, once a day, alone or with members of your household

A medical need or to care for a vulnerable person

Travel to and from essential work.