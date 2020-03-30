Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of cases, March 30

Daily updates from Public Health England

Coronavirus: Cobra meeting today

There are now 41 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in West Berkshire, official figures show.

Public Health England revealed the number of confirmed cases had increased by one since yesterday's total of 40. 

The first case was reported in West Berkshire on Friday, March 13. 

Government advice states there are now only four reasons you are able to leave your homes:

To shop for essential items – as infrequently as possible
Daily exercise, once a day, alone or with members of your household
A medical need or to care for a vulnerable person
Travel to and from essential work.

