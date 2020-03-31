Plans for large car park in Mortimer

Plans to convert a field adjacent to Mortimer railway station into a sizeable car park have been lodged with West Berkshire Council.

The proposed car park – directly south of the station – would include spaces for up to 150 vehicles.

The proposals were drawn up in consultation with residents from the surrounding community.

Applicant Stratfield Mortimer Parish Council says that a majority of people are dissatisfied with the present parking facilities.

While there is an existing car park, it is relatively small, providing for around 20 vehicles at a time.

At present, many drivers are forced to park along an exposed stretch near Grazeley Road.

Moreover, the station’s footbridge – which allows users to access either side of the tracks – is a significant burden to many.

The new facility would enable those people inconvenienced by the footbridge to avoid it altogether.

Therefore, Stratfield Mortimer Parish Council has called for the improvement of existing parking options.

A drop-in session for villagers was held at the local library recently.

In its accompanying statement, the applicant’s planning agent Pro Vision says: "The proposal has been sensitively designed with regard to the landscape, and the site is clearly defined by the proposed landscaping strategy which clearly defined the extent of the development.

"The access improvements will be a benefit to road users and those who cannot otherwise use, or would prefer not to use, the footbridge.

"The new path also ensures the safety of highway users."