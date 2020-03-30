Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Town council's first virtual meeting

Newbury councillors turn to technology to keep business running as usual amid coronavirus crisis

Town council's first virtual meeting

Newbury Town Council holds its first virtual meeting

Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. And so it was that Newbury Town Council tonight (Monday) held its first virtual meeting.

The council used the Zoom application to ensure that it was business as usual despite the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 21 councillors, two officers and seven members of the public joined in the first remote full council meeting.

In a tweet, leader of the council Martin Colston (Lib Dem, West Fields) said: "We passed critical resolutions to ensure we can continue to deliver our essential services during Covid-19."

For more on the business conducted at tonight's meeting see Thursday's Newbury Weekly News.

