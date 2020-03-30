Town council's first virtual meeting

Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures. And so it was that Newbury Town Council tonight (Monday) held its first virtual meeting.

The council used the Zoom application to ensure that it was business as usual despite the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A total of 21 councillors, two officers and seven members of the public joined in the first remote full council meeting.

In a tweet, leader of the council Martin Colston (Lib Dem, West Fields) said: "We passed critical resolutions to ensure we can continue to deliver our essential services during Covid-19."

