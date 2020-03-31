Coronavirus West Berkshire: Lockdown rush hour in pictures

These were the scenes across Newbury this morning, as people adhere to Government guidelines and stay home.

These photographs were taken just before 8am, when the town centre's roads and railway station would normally be brimming with commuters on their way to work.

But these are not normal times and it is good to see that across the district people are heeding the Government warnings and only venturing out if they are key workers or need to shop for essentials or look after a vulnerable person.

We would like to remind everyone that at the Newbury Weekly News we take our responsibility to abide by the emergency regulations in place very seriously.

All of our staff are working from home, even though journalists are classified as key, essential workers. It is our duty to record this moment in our district's history and this means our photographer may still venture out to capture shots like these.

He goes out early in the morning when there is less chance of encountering others and always respects the social distancing guidelines we should all be following.