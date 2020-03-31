Beenham Primary School spreads message of HOPE in coronavirus crisis

Children in Years 2 and 3 at Beenham Primary School were asked to paint rainbows and put them in their windows to spread the message of HOPE during the coronavirus epidemic.

The task was part of the school's home learning programme being provided to parents to support them with the education of their children at home during this period of self-isolation. Teachers are setting daily learning tasks for pupils and giving both support to carry out the learning and feedback on completed tasks. This has been well-received by the children and their families.

Their class teacher Louise Cannings said: "I am so impressed with the children's responsible attitude to their home learning and thankful for their parents' support. They are producing such high-quality work - that is evident in their paintings of rainbows."

In Thursday's Newbury Weekly News we'll be publishing a cut-out-and-colour poster to put in your window or on your gate to spread a little cheer.

Email pictures of your rainbows to john.garvey@newburynews.co.uk