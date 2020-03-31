Thames Valley Air Ambulance appeals for protection equipment

THAMES Valley Air Ambulance is appealing for businesses to donate stocks of personal protective equipment (PPE) to guarantee supplies for its crews during the coronavirus pandemic.

There has been a major shortage in protective kit due to the increased demand for supplies, meaning the charity’s teams of paramedics, doctors and pilots are lacking the most suitable equipment.

In particular, the charity is requesting:

Disposable FFP3 respirators protective equipment;

Fluid-resistant (type IIR) surgical masks;

Coverall suits category 3 type 5/6;

Clinical aprons;

Anti-fog glasses; and

Anti-bacterial wipes/gel, small and large.

As an independent healthcare charity, Thames Valley Air Ambulance is not currently included in the official PPE distribution system and receives no money from the Government.

The air ambulance’s crews are still being called out to attend patients in desperate need.

While South Central Ambulance Service has taken the lead in callouts on coronavirus cases, it is inevitable that crews will come into contact with those who are infected due to the rapid spread of the virus.

Thames Valley Air Ambulance’s head of clinical service Martin Bowdler said: “People in our communities still need our hospital-level critical care as, despite the pandemic, there are of course still those who will face life-threatening illnesses and injuries.

“That’s why it’s vital that our crew are protected from Covid-19 so they can continue delivering advanced medical care without spreading or contracting the virus.

“We are appealing to businesses to donate stocks of PPE to keep our crews safe while working on the frontline by ensuring that they have the right equipment to give patients the best possible chance of survival and recovery.”

If companies are able to support the emergency teams by donating wanted stock, email info@tvairambulance.org.uk or call 0300 999 0135 to leave a message with details or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk/PPE