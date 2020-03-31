Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Coronavirus: latest figures for West Berkshire

Government publishes figures for district and the UK

Coronavirus: Cobra meeting today

OFFICIAL figures have shown the number of new cases recorded in West Berkshire today (Tuesday) is now 43.

The district's total yesterday was 40.

This brings the cumulative UK total of cases to 25,150 of whom 1,789 have died.

The daily UK tally stands at 3,009, with 381 deaths.

Meanwhile Government advice states there are now only four reasons you are able to leave your homes:

To shop for essential items – as infrequently as possible
Daily exercise, once a day, alone or with members of your household
A medical need or to care for a vulnerable person
Travel to and from essential work.

