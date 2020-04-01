Coronavirus: West Berkshire Foodbank appealing for donations

WEST Berkshire Foodbank is appealing for donations following an increased demand, which is likely to rise further, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

West Berkshire Foodbank is a charity established in 2012 in partnership with the Trussell Trust.

It supports people living in the area who are going through significant financial hardship.

The charity, which is staffed by volunteers, provides basic food provision to people and families who need it on a short-term basis.

The Foodbank team said it was already seeing a 50 per cent increase in the number of people needing support and is anticipating that demand will increase.

The charity has lost access to its donation bins in churches and schools because of closures. But it has seen a swell of people coming forward to volunteer to help fill gaps, the charity said it just needed food to give out.

The Foodbank said it urgently needed donations of long-life milk, long-life fruit juice, tinned meat, stews, curries and pies, and tinned fish, such as tuna, sardines and pilchards.

It is also asking for tinned vegetables – including carrots, sweetcorn, peas and green beans – tinned fruit, instant mashed potato, pot noodle and super noodle-type products, sugar (500g bags), cat and dog food (small packets or cans).

Donations can be made in the following locations with a donation box:

Waitrose – Oxford Road, Newbury

Waitrose – The Broadway, Thatcham

Co-op – The Broadway, Thatcham

Co-op – Station Road, Thatcham

Co-op – High Street, Hungerford

Sainsbury’s local – Chapel Street, Thatcham

Sainsbury’s Local – Andover Road, Newbury

Sainsbury’s – Hectors Way, Newbury

Tesco Superstore – London Road, Newbury

Tesco Extra – Retail Park, Newbury

Tesco Superstore – Everland Road, Hungerford

West Berkshire Foodbank said that Waitrose Newbury had donated much-needed fresh fruit and vegetables, which have been a welcome addition.

The team had also been able to provide the fresh food to local hostels and homeless charities, and NHS workers at West Berkshire Community Hospital.

For more information visit The West Berkshire Foodbank website