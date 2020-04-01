Newbury netball club enjoys a virtual throw about during Covid-19 lockdown

A Newbury netball team has found a new way to have a throw-about during the lockdown.

Jets Netball Club, which has three teams playing in the Newbury Netball League, has created videos of its players virtually throwing the ball to each other.

First up club captain Vicki Shopland created the hilarious video for the Orange team.

And then Jets White joined in too.

It's proved a great way to keep the team morale up and the players in touch with each other during the coronavirus lockdown.

They are now challenging other teams in the league to join in the fun too.

If you or your team have created any great videos to fill the current void in your sporting life send them in to us and we will start posting them all over the coming weeks.

Get creative and make us all smile.

Email your videos to sarah.bosley@newburynews.co.uk