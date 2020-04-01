Hungerford Market thrives despite lockdown

Ambulance centre used to train military personnel
Wed, 01 Apr 2020
HUNGERFORD'S popular Wednesday outdoor market is flourishing amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Some critics took to social media to berate market shoppers.
However, the Constable of the Town & Manor, Nicholas Lumley, has said that strict social distancing measures remain in place.
He said: "The market will be open from 8am until 1pm. It will not be a huge crowded space or a social gathering.
We will enforce very strict rules with a one way system, 2m distancing and the option of card payment. The law is clear that food markets can continue."
