Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Hungerford Market thrives despite lockdown

Town & Manor believe outdoor shopping is safer

Phil Cannings

phil.cannings@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

Mobile

Hungerford Market

HUNGERFORD'S popular Wednesday outdoor market is flourishing amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Some critics took to social media to berate market shoppers.

However, the Constable of the Town & Manor, Nicholas Lumley, has said that strict social distancing measures remain in place.

He said: "The market will be open from 8am until 1pm. It will not be a huge crowded space or a social gathering.
We will enforce very strict rules with a one way system, 2m distancing and the option of card payment. The law is clear that food markets can continue."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

'Stay home – or risk a fine' – police

'Stay home - or risk a fine' - police

Coronavirus: latest figures for West Berkshire

Coronavirus: What we know

Are police 'wrong in law' over 'don't drive to exercise' warnings?

Police 'wrong in law' over 'don't drive to exercise' warnings

Perfect opportunity to spot International Space Station

Perfect opportunity to spot International Space Station

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33