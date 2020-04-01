Coronavirus West Berkshire: Newbury ambulance centre used to train military personnel

Military personnel were being trained in Newbury yesterday (Tuesday) to help respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

Around 80 people from across each of the armed services were called in to assist the South Central Ambulance Service’s (SCAS) response to COVID-19.

The training at the SCAS centre in Bone Lane included manning emergency vehicles and taking calls at emergency response centres.

The military personnel came from across the south central region and already volunteer for SCAS when they are off-duty as part of its military co-responder team.

They have been temporarily released from their military duties to help with the Covid-19 response full-time.

SCAS said: "The training that commenced yesterday at our Newbury Education Centre was the emergency driving training, and they will also have additional training in PPE (personal protective equipment) which they will need to wear when attending certain patients.

"Once their training is complete, this will enable SCAS to have an additional 20-30 ambulances available each day over and above the 180-200 vehicles that we normally use and will help us when the expected peak increase in demand due to Covid-19 hits in around 2 to 3 weeks"

The military personnel will be deployed from Monday in the South Central region to work on the frontline 999 service, with a small number helping in the emergency control room.