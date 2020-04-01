Lambourn: Racing Welfare streamlines process for hardship grants

Racing Welfare has today Wednesday) announced a streamlined application process for the provision of Covid-19 hardship grants for anyone working in the British horseracing and breeding industry.

The grants are designed to help those who are in need of immediate financial assistance due to the outbreak. The measure has been taken by the charity in response to the situation, which has adapted the way in which it delivers its services to best meet the needs of all of racing’s people at this time.

The new application process has been designed to make obtaining a hardship grant as simple and efficient as possible. The grants have been calculated into fortnightly amounts for a single applicant (£150) and that of a family (£210). The payments are intended to cover immediate basic needs, such as food, electricity and heating.

Applicants will be eligible for a grant if they have encountered financial hardship as a result of the Covid-19 situation. Before a grant application is processed, the charity’s welfare team will conduct a needs-based assessment, including supporting people to claim any benefits and other statutory entitlements. Racing Welfare’s existing grant application process remains in place to provide additional financial assistance if required.

Those in need of support should contact Racing Welfare directly; the charity’s regional office number for Lambourn - manned from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday, is 01488 670 034

For assistance outside of these times, Racing’s Support Line is available 24hrs a day on 0800 6300 443.

Alternatively, a 24hr live chat service is available via the charity’s website www.racingwelfare.co.uk. All calls are being answered as quickly as possible but the charity is asking for all those getting in touch to bear with them at this busy time.