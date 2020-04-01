A message from Thames Valley Police's West Berkshire police commander Supt Lindsey Finch

THE local police area commander for West Berkshire has sought to reassure the community about policing during the coronavirus lockdown.

Supt Lindesy Finch released the following statement today (Wednesday):

"I understand that this is a difficult and worrying time for a lot people as we all make significant adjustments to our daily lives to follow the measures set out by the government. These measures have been put in place to stop the spread of the virus, protect the NHS and save lives.



"You will be aware that the police were given new powers to help reinforce these measures and whilst these are an option to us, we will only use them as a last resort. Officers will routinely be stopping members of the public and vehicles to ensure the Government’s advice is being adhered to so please don’t be alarmed if you are stopped and work with us if you are told to return home.



"Here in West Berkshire we are ensuring that if you are spoken to by an officer or a Pcso, it will be in an effort to explain why we are out and about, and encourage people if they are not already doing so, to work with us to keep everyone safer by supporting the Government guidance. We will also be using this opportunity to try to understand whether there are any vulnerable people in the area who are not getting the support they need in this challenging time. We can then help to direct them to people who can assist.



"This current climate offers up a lot of uncertainty which can make people feel anxious, unsettled and fearful but I want to reassure you that my team and I are still policing your communities, responding to emergencies as well as effecting the Government’s restrictions to stay inside and only go out in very specific circumstances.



"I want to say a huge thank you to all of you for staying inside and keeping our streets clear, and for all the messages of support for us, NHS colleagues and other partners and key workers who are trying to be part of the solution. This will inevitably take some adjustment for us all, but I know that in West Berkshire you will all continue to do the right thing.



"By continuing to stay home, you can protect the NHS and save lives. Thank you again for your co-operation during these challenging times.



"If you need to report anything to us that is not an emergency, you might experience some delays calling 101 so where possible report through the Thames Valley Police website. In an emergency always call 999."



