Greenham Trust emergency coronavirus appeal reaches £149,000

ALMOST £150,000 has now been raised by the Greenham Trust’s Coronavirus Emergency Appeal.

The trust launched an appeal on its charitable funding platform The Good Exchange on March 20, and pledged to match up to £100,000 of public donations received via the platform.

Since then the public has donated more than £29,000 – while other organisations such as Sovereign Housing Association, the Peter Baker Foundation, Colefax Charitable Trust and Englefield Charitable Trust have also committed thousands of pounds.

The fund will go towards:

Helping elderly or vulnerable people or people with chronic underlying health conditions or diseases in self-isolation;

Charities and volunteer organisations supporting those most urgently in need;

Those in self-isolation or quarantine who need access to food, medicines or social care;

Providing support for foodbanks;

Increasing the number of meals on wheels deliveries;

Providing financial, employment and debt advice;

Giving counselling, suicide prevention and mental health support for those who have lost their jobs, are grieving or are in crisis; and

Supporting those who are homeless or in temporary accommodation.

Greenham Trust chief executive Chris Boulton said: “We’re amazed and astounded at how many people have engaged with the appeal.

“It’s important because there are a lot of charitable needs out there.

“We are in a time when we’re having to support the vulnerable and elderly and the charitable sector is stepping up in a big way to do that.

“Although Government funding is available, we’re coming alongside that to make sure that people in West Berkshire and North Hampshire who are in a vulnerable position are supported.”

Money from the fund has already been awarded to several organisations.

These include £25,000 to Spotlight UK for food parcel distribution, emergency phone support and online support, £7,700 to Dingley’s Promise for laptops and staff to provide remote support and learning tools for their families, £3,500 to No 5 Young People for urgent telephone support for vulnerable young people and £1,000 to West Berkshire Homeless.

To donate, visit https://app.thegoodexchange.com/project/17994/greenham-trust/greenham-trust-coronavirus-emergency-appeal