Coronavirus West Berkshire: Number of confirmed cases jumps by 20

Figure now stands at more than 60

John Herring

John Herring

john.herring@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886633

Coronavirus: Cobra meeting today

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in West Berkshire stands at 63, as of this morning (April 1).

The latest figures from Public Health England show an increase of 20 on yesterday's count of 43. 

There are now 29,474 cases confirmed in the UK with 2,352 deaths. 

The district's first case was confirmed on March 13.

NewburyToday has asked for more detail about the number of cases in the district and is awaiting a response from the relevant authorities.

Meanwhile Government advice states there are now only four reasons you are able to leave your homes:

To shop for essential items – as infrequently as possible
Daily exercise, once a day, alone or with members of your household
A medical need or to care for a vulnerable person
Travel to and from essential work.

