Coronavirus West Berkshire: Dedicated helpline set up to support mental health and wellbeing of young people

A dedicated telephone helpline for young people experiencing issues and concerns relating to Covid-19 is being set up in West Berkshire.

The West Berkshire Council helpline, which is linked to its Emotional Health Academy (EHA), will offer the district’s young people self-help support, advice and guidance from trained workers.

The local helpline will come into operation on Monday, April 6. The EHA offers early intervention to tackle mental health and low-level emotional health issues in young people.

The helpline will provide access to trained EHA workers to provide support to manage ‘low level’ problems.

It will let young people aged between 11 and 18 to express their concerns and talk about issues directly affecting them during the coronavirus crisis.

The council has stressed that the new line is not a crisis line and does not replace other services such as the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS).

Executive member for children, education and young people Dominic Boeck (Con, Aldermaston) said: “We know that many children and young people are feeling anxious and upset at this time of national crisis and are struggling to adjust to changes in their everyday lives.

"That is why we are setting up this helpline in addition to other services provided locally and nationally to support the mental health and well-being of children and young people.

“The EHA helpline will offer a listening ear and a range of self-help and signposting resources to support young people in West Berkshire to cope with lifestyle changes relating to COVID-19 both now and in the difficult times ahead.”

EHA workers will support young people in dealing with difficult feelings around Covid-19 and provide signposting and self-help support for their general wellbeing.

The council has said that the helpline will be a short-term service and will be available only during the coronavirus pandemic, to provide ‘in the moment’ support to children and young people.

The EHA helpline will be open between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday, from Monday, April 6.

Young people aged 11 to 18 can use it to access advice and support by calling 01635 503587.