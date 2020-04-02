Compton gin company joins coronavirus fight

A LOCAL gin distillery has converted its operation in a ‘wartime’ effort to combat the spread of coronavirus in West Berkshire.

Disappointed with some firms’ profiteering, the managing director of Compton-based Hawkridge Distillers Ltd has halted production of hop-infused gin to manufacture alcohol-based hand sanitiser to World Health Organisation (WHO) specifications.

The product is being supplied free to volunteer groups and at cost price to frontline organisations such as the NHS, GP surgeries and so on.

Hawkridge Distillers Ltd managing director Phil Howarth said: “We were about to start the bottling of our own new gin, but we can’t get the bottle treatments we need due to lockdowns – so we have the time, equipment and materials to do something else which will be very helpful in this climate.

“I’ve been particularly upset to see so many companies and eBay sellers ripping people off with extortionately-priced hand sanitiser.

“I’ve seen quantities as little as 1.5 litres being sold for £90.”

He added: “We decided to support the coronavirus fight by using what we have in the distillery and putting more supply out at low cost for local communities and organisations.

“My wife is a member of the Covid-19 Compton Volunteers Group who work with the West Berkshire Community Support Hub.

“We supply all their volunteers with hand sanitiser for free.

“For other volunteer groups in surrounding villages who are helping the self isolated, we will also provide for free.

“I really hope that the market becomes flooded with supply very quickly, so that prices stay low and so that everyone has access to it whenever they need it.”

Other organisations can buy the sanitiser in five-litre quantities at market price.

To order the sanitiser in five-litre and 1l containers, email hello@hawkridgedistillers.com or visit www.hawkridgedistillers.com