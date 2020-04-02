Basingstoke and Deane community safety officers step up patrols

COMMUNITY safety officers in Basingstoke and Deane are to increase their number of patrols in order to ensure residents continue to follow social distancing measures.

Since March 23, people have only been allowed outside to exercise, shop for essential items, for medical needs or to travel to and from essential work.

Police were then given additional powers to issue penalty notices to those who don’t comply with the measures – although these powers have not been given to councils.

The teams are working closely with the police to share information and identify individuals who persistently ignore Government measures.

Cabinet member for culture, partnerships and communities Simon Bound said: “As a borough, we must do everything we can to support our NHS and our communities by following the government guidance and I would like to thank residents who are doing this.

“However there are some residents who continue to ignore this advice and our community safety patrol officers are committed to working closely with the police to tackle this.

“I would urge anyone not following the Government’s advice to think about their actions and to go home.

“When people do go outdoors, they should also be considerate of others and leave a safe two metre distance at all times.

“By working together in the community, these efforts will help save lives.”