Newbury Building Society's Easter bonnet competition

Entries open until April 9

Charlie Masters

Charlie Masters

charlie.masters@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

07964 444701

Newbury Building Society's Easter bonnet competition

Newbury Building Society is inviting local children to be creative and make their own stay-at-home Easter bonnets for a seasonal competition.

Parents and guardians should photograph the bonnet, then send it to the building society to be judged.

This can be done via an online form on the company's website, or via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram (by tagging the Newbury Building Society and using the hashtag #NBSEasterBonnet).

The judging panel will pick their favourite 11 bonnets (10 from branch towns and one from social media) and each bonnet designer will win a £10 Amazon voucher.

The winning 11 bonnets will then be posted on the society's social media accounts from April 14.

Entries close on April 9, at 2pm.

