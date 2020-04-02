Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

A4 between Newbury and Halfway closed after collision

Police urge drivers to avoid area

Police have closed the A4 between Newbury and Halfway in both directions.

This is reportedly due to a traffic collision in the area.

Drivers are encouraged to steer clear of this stretch of road until further notice.

