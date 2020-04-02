A4 between Newbury and Halfway closed after collision

Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
Police have closed the A4 between Newbury and Halfway in both directions.
This is reportedly due to a traffic collision in the area.
Drivers are encouraged to steer clear of this stretch of road until further notice.
