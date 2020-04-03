Grant funding for West Berks businesses

Funding packages of between £10,000 and £25,000 are to be made available to local businesses next week, as part of the Government’s bailout scheme.

The grants are being distributed by West Berkshire Council.

Businesses in the hospitality, leisure and retail sectors will be able to claim the funding.

It is to be made available to all UK companies which meet the official criteria set out by the Chancellor last month.

Beneficiaries must be based in England, occupy a physical premises used mainly by a business operating in the aforementioned sectors, and have a rateable value of less that £51,000.

The purpose of the package is to keep small enterprises afloat amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

West Berkshire Council leader Lynne Doherty said: “We are pleased to have received this funding so that we can get it to businesses in need.

“Here in West Berkshire, we have a strong local economy and we have prioritised supporting this where we can.

“These grants will help some of our small businesses to develop resilience in the face of Covid-19.

“We are contacting businesses directly to confirm their entitlement and when their payments are due.

“If you haven’t heard from us yet, please be patient as our team are working to provide this funding to well over 2,000 businesses.

“If your business is struggling or if you have any further questions, please contact us and we will do all we can to help.”

For more information on the grants scheme, email businessrates@westberks.gov.uk