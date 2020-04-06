West Berkshire Council's Youth Offending Team is 'outstanding'

IT’S official – West Berkshire Council’s Youth Offending Team (YOT) has been rated second best in the country.

HMI Probation, the criminal justice watchdog, rated the service ‘outstanding’ following a recent pilot inspection.

The district YOT scored 34 out of a possible 36.

This is despite the fact that last October it emerged that the district endured some of the worst cuts to youth services in the country.

A YMCA investigation revealed at that time that West Berkshire Council had cut more from its budget than any other council willing to reveal the data.

But in the HMI Probation report summary, inspectors praised the team highly, noting the strength of their partnership working to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the young people they work with and their approach to reducing offending.

They said they were impressed by the team’s ability to create comprehensive plans for the young people, which cover all relevant areas, including emotional management, education training and employment, and developing familial relationships.

The accolade comes as the YOT prepares to celebrate its 20th birthday.

West Berkshire executive member for children and young people Dominic Boeck (Con, Aldermaston) said: “I’m extremely proud of the achievements of our YOT team and delighted, although not surprised, by the outstanding rating it has received.

“In the last year West Berkshire has achieved one of the lowest rates in the country of children entering the criminal justice system and much of this can be put down to the hard work of the YOT.”

He added: “The number of children dealt with by the youth justice system has reduced spectacularly with those cautioned or convicted down by 79 per cent since 2007.

“Over the same period, the number of children entering the youth justice system for the first time has fallen by 82 per cent and the number prosecuted at court has reduced by more than two thirds.”