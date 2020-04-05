Coronavirus: Newbury charity receives tech to keep in touch during pandemic

A NEWBURY mental health charity is continuing to support its members and has received tech donations to help keep people in touch during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Eight Bells for Mental Health helps people with mental health issues in Newbury, Thatcham and surrounding areas to improve their wellbeing, confidence and self-esteem.

The charity has had to close its meeting house owing to the coronavirus pandemic, but has said the welfare of its members remains paramount.

Chairman of trustees Steve Masters said: “Unfortunately we had to close given the Government guidelines and the lockdown.

“While the social club is no longer, members have got WhatsApp to support themselves and each other and we also have our co-ordinator Kathryn Dundas if they have any urgent pressing mental health issues, or others, like DWP forms to fill in.

“The work of Eight Bells is continuing, apart from the day-to-day activities that we hold at the meeting house.”

Mr Masters said the charity was looking to extend through video conferencing to keep activities and socialising going.

“The whole premise is about members supporting themselves and each other and that continues through their network,” he said.

Eight Bells received the charity award at the Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards (pictured) and donations from those present.

Eight Bells has received donations of mobile phones and tablets from Alcatel to help its members stay in touch during the lockdown.

UK and Ireland country director of Alcatel William Paterson said: “We’re extremely happy that we’re able to help such an important charity.

“Amplifying the importance of mental health is something which is very dear to those who work at Alcatel and with the current situation, it’s more important than ever.

“Being able to offer technology, ensuring that people stay in touch, is something we’re very glad we can do to help.”

Mr Masters said: “This very generous donation of mobile phones and tablets will enable our volunteers and staff to communicate and support safely the vulnerable members of our community as we roll out the Community Navigators scheme in the coming weeks and months.

“I would like to thank Alcatel and William’s team here in the UK for this wonderful donation.

“We are excited to be expanding the service here at Eight Bells across West Berkshire and this will help us in this new outreach project.”

Eight Bells is also raffling a 1kg Easter egg to help keep its support group running during the coronavirus pandemic.

Raffle tickets can be purchased through The Good Exchange at £1 a ticket or five for £4.

The prize will be delivered free if the winner lives within a 10-mile radius of Newbury.

The Mental Health Foundation has issued advice on looking after mental health during the coronavirus outbreak.

The advice includes maintaining contact electronically or over the phone and creating a new daily routine.

Its full advice can be found at www.mentalhealth.org.uk