West Berks weather: the weekend warms up

Blue skies on Sunday

Downs

And the good news is… the weather’s on the up, with the weekend set to be much warmer.

Saturday will be mainly cloudy, changing to sunny by early evening. Highs of 13°C in the afternoon.

We can enjoy sunny blue skies on Sunday, with temperatures reaching 16° celsius in the afternoon

Tree pollen count is up on Sunday   

Why not send in your weather pictures to picturedesk@newburynews.co.uk 

Include your name, where you are from, where it was taken and when 

