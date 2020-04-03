West Berks weather: the weekend warms up
Fri, 03 Apr 2020
And the good news is… the weather’s on the up, with the weekend set to be much warmer.
Saturday will be mainly cloudy, changing to sunny by early evening. Highs of 13°C in the afternoon.
We can enjoy sunny blue skies on Sunday, with temperatures reaching 16° celsius in the afternoon
Tree pollen count is up on Sunday
