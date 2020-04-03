Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Inspiring Newbury school teacher making protective visors in fight against coronavirus

The masks will go to medical staff on frontline of Covid-19 battle

A SELFLESS Park House school teacher has taken it upon herself to produce face masks for medics on the frontline fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Wendy Hayes, who is head of design and technology at the Andover Road school, started producing the visors after learning that personal protective equipment is in short supply in parts of the country.

In just one day, Mrs Hayes made 34 protective face visors using HIP polymer and the PHSA laser cutter.

As they are not medically procured, they will need to be thoroughly sterilised before use – but could offer valuable protection from coughing or sneezing.

Since the school posted photographs of Mrs Hayes’s hard work on their Facebook profile, the school’s social media channels have been inundated with requests for help from all over the country.

The school is hoping to be able to connect these requests with other design and technology departments around the country to ensure as many requests as possible are met.

Mrs Hayes said: “I just wish our students could be here now to see or be part of the production, so we could teach live.

“My being able to do this reminds me why I do what I do as a teacher of D&T.

“It is so important that students are given the opportunity to become the problem-solvers of tomorrow, using their design, creative and making skills to solve problems.

“It is something the UK has always done so well”.

