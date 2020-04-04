Coronavirus: Sainsbury's announces new shopping measures

Sainsbury's has announced new measures to keep its staff and customers safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Items were rationed to three per customer after panic buying left shelves empty. Supermarkets have also introduced queuing systems to limit the number of people in a store at one time.

Sainsbury's chief executive Mike Coupe said some of these restrictions would be lifted, but new measures would be introduced.

Customers are being asked to send one adult per household to its shops from yesterday (Friday, April 3).

Mr Coupe said: "This helps us keep people a safe distance apart and also helps to reduce queues to get into stores. Our store teams will be asking groups with more than one adult to choose one adult to shop and will ask other adults to wait. Children are, of course, welcome if they are not able to stay at home."

As stock continues to build following panic buying, Mr Coupe said that most customers were now confident in finding what they needed.

"We have been reviewing whether we still need to limit the number of items people buy," he said.

"I am pleased to tell you that we will start to remove limits from Sunday. Limits will remain in place on the most popular items which include UHT milk, pasta and tinned tomatoes.

"We have removed limits from Easter eggs immediately as we know families often want to buy more than three and we have plenty of these in all stores and online".

Sainsbury's has increased its online delivery slots to 600,000 by the end of next week, up from 370,000 two weeks ago.

Screens are also being installed at manned checkouts in every supermarket, convenience store and Argos collection point.